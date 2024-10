Lodi Halloween Fest @ Idol Beer Works LODI HALLOWEEN FEST is an all-day ultimate craft beer, mouthwatering food, pop, alternative, and hard rock music festival experience right in your backyard! Over 20 bands and acoustic acts will be performing on the Beer Garden and Indoor Stages with music ranging from pop to alternative to hard rock. This is a family-friendly event! Costumes are encouraged! Children 12 and under get in free.