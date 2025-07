Local Organization Takes Action to Combat Food Insecurity in Placer County A local organization is stepping up to fight food insecurity across Placer County this summer. The Placer County Association of REALTORS® is hosting its annual Summer Food Drive to support families in need. The drive runs from June through August 2025 and aims to address the seasonal rise in food insecurity. Molly Riehl is live in Rocklin to learn more about the community effort behind this important initiative.