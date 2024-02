"Little Bit of Love" at Mediterranean Vineyards Mediterranean Vineyards, known for its sustainable, delicious, estate-grown wine, is now making a name for itself for its generosity! They're getting ready to launch a new line, all in the name of love. The "Little Bit of Love" brand was developed to give back, with all sales proceeds given to children's charities! Molly Riehl is in Somerset, finding out more!