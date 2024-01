"Life Clues: Unlocking the Lessons to an Exceptional Life" Angela Santomero, the creator of global smash hit shows like "Blue’s Clues," "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood," and "Super Why," is about to release her new book -- for adults! -- called "Life Clues: Unlocking the Lessons to an Exceptional Life." In Life Clues, Angela shares what she learns from the innocent-yet-amazing minds of children and how we can apply it to the adult mindset! Angela joins Cody to talk about the book!