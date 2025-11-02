Level up your weekend at the gamer festival at McClellan Park! Level up your weekend this November 1st & 2nd @ the Sacramento Gamer Festival! Whether you want to see the latest and the greatest, or are after that one rare piece to finish your collection, our shows connect you with the vendors and exhibitors you need! Gamer Festivals are a mixture of video game, TCG, comic, and collectible themes all rolled up into one awesome weekend. Whether you're young, or just young at heart, Gamer Festivals are your go to source for all things gamers need!