Watch CBS News

Let's Talk TikTok: Peach Gains, 9am

Fitness expert and certified trainer Frankie Alvarado has gained rapid popularity on TikTok, boasting over 600,000 TikTok followers, and is known for his videos that help women lean out and build a booty.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.