Learning to Cook Chef Rick Mahan's Spaghetti alla Puttanesca! | Like a Chef Spaghetti alla Puttanesca (Serves 2) ______________________________ Ingredients: 6–8 oz good quality imported spaghetti 2 cups chopped vine-ripe tomatoes or canned peeled plum tomatoes (cut into 1" pieces) or cherry tomatoes 3–4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced ½ cup pitted small Italian olives 4 anchovy filets 1 tablespoon capers Pinch of red chilies Good quality olive oil Salt and pepper Fresh basil and parsley Instructions: Heat a 10" skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil and, when it begins to shimmer, add the garlic, anchovies, and red chilies. Sauté gently until the garlic is very lightly browned. Add the tomatoes, capers, olives, salt, and pepper. Turn the heat up a bit. After a minute, taste and adjust seasoning. Add the basil and parsley, along with another ounce of olive oil. Add drained, cooked pasta and mix well. Finish with some grated Parmigiano Reggiano and serve!