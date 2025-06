Lavender Picking with a 2-Time Super Bowl Champ | Molly at Bunz Family Farm Visitors to Bywater Hollow Lavender Farm don’t have to choose between picking fresh, fragrant lavender at its peak or meeting a two-time Super Bowl champion — they can do both. The Bunz Family Farm, home to former 49ers linebacker Dan Bunz, is open throughout June for a unique u-pick experience.