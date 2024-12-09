Watch CBS News

Last-Minute Gifts? We've Got You Covered!

If you're looking for last-minute gifts for that special someone this holiday season, we've got you covered. Court is standing by with lifestyle expert Mickey Williams, who has some beauty products that make perfect stocking stuffers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.