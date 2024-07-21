Kristine Hanson gets to see the Rolling Stones! THE ROLLING STONES JUST PLAYED A HUGE SHOW AT LEVI'S STADIUM AND OUR VERY OWN KRISTINE HANSON WAS THERE. NOW, SHE'S GIVING US A RE-CAP OF THE SHOW ALONG WITH SHARING SOME MEMORIES OF HER FIRST STONES SHOW WHEN SHE WAS ONLY 14.