Kindness Mobile Thrift Shoppe, 10am The Kindness Mobile Thrift Shoppe is a nonprofit outreach project of The Russ Cheer Foundation, which supports single mothers, suicide prevention, and animal rescue. They travel across Northern California, offering a curated selection of pre loved clothing, accessories, and gifts to raise funds and awareness for these important causes. All children's clothing that we get is not for sale and is given to those in need.