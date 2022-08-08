Watch CBS News

Keyondra Lockett Joins Us!

Keyondra Lockett has taken the athleisure clothing market by storm, and now her upcoming gospel album is getting ready to climb the charts! She joins Courtney to talk music, clothing and what's ahead for her!
