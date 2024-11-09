Watch CBS News

Keyes Fire Dept Pancake Breakfast, 7am

The Keyes Fire Department is excited to announce its highly anticipated annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, set to bring the community together for a morning of delicious food, family fun, and an opportunity to support local heroes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.