Kevin Visits the Fruit Shed Fest Today people are invited to celebrate the heart of Loomis at the 2025 Loomis Fruit Shed Fest — a hometown festival honoring Loomis’ agricultural roots and community spirit! Set in charming Downtown Loomis, this beloved annual event brings together local artisans, growers, makers, and musicians for a day filled with fun, food, and family-friendly entertainment. Named after Loomis’ historic fruit shed industry, the festival blends small-town tradition with modern flair. This morning Kevin is in Loomis as set up is underway and telling you how you can join in on the FREE fun!