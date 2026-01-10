Kevin is Getting Caffeinated at The Bean The Bean Roasting Co. in Roseville has recently rebranded and is now serving up perfectly brewed coffee, along with teas, boba, energy drinks, Indian chai, ice cream, pastries, and more at Roseville Square. Can’t make it to the coffee shop?? The Bean Roasting Co. also delivers via Door Dash and Uber Eats! They also offer a happy hour menu, show NFL games on Sundays, and even sell coffee plants—so you can grow and brew your own coffee at home! This morning, Kevin is at The Bean Roasting Co. learning more about how you can support local businesses.