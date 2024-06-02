Kaiser Permanente Women's Fitness Festival, 7am The 19th annual Kaiser Permanente Women’s Fitness Festival in downtown Sacramento is a one-of-a-kind all women’s fitness event that includes a women's 5k and 10k race along with a Princess ½-mile event, and a 5k and 10k race for girls 12 and under. The Kaiser Permanente Thrive Pavilion will feature health information and screenings. Kaiser Permanente is also proud to serve as the official medical team for the event with physicians and staff providing medical attention to those in need. The race is organized by Fleet Feet Sacramento and all race proceeds will benefit WEAVE (Women Escaping a Violent Environment).