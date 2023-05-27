KaiaFit Murph Challenge The Murph is done in memory of Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, NY, who was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. A U.S. Navy SEAL officer, Murphy was awarded the U.S. military's highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan. His other posthumous awards include the Silver Star Medal (later upgraded to the Medal of Honor) and the Purple Heart. It is done every year in gyms across the country to honor people who've died in the line of duty.