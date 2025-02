Junior Restaurant & Lounge in Roseville Junior Restaurant and Lounge brings innovative dishes and beautifully presented specialty-crafted cocktails. A large open space both downstairs and upstairs makes for a great atmosphere or customers can enjoy the large outdoor patio, and private rooms for meetings and parties. If you’re looking for a relaxing atmosphere to enjoy with friends and family or an intimate dinner with excellent cuisine, Junior Restaurant and Lounge is just what you are looking for.