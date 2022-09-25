Watch CBS News

Jones'n For A Cure

The 5th Annual Jones’n for a Cure Golf Tournament will take place at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex from 6:30am - 2:30 pm, serving not only as a tribute to Rick Jones, but a fundraiser to raise awareness and money for the National Brain Tumor Society.
