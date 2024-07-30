Watch CBS News

Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris

The year was 1994 when Director Jonathan Meris first met Courtney Dempsey interning at a local radio station and also at Sac State. Do you know these JAMS from 1994? Wait for it...dance performances from the cast and crew!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.