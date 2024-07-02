Watch CBS News

Johnnie's Jams Featuring DIrector Jonathan Meris

In this edition of Johnnie's Jams, Director Jonathan Meris is highlighting the New Kids On The Block Magic Summer Tour which includes Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. He also tells us about his encounter with Paula Abdul. Check out these classic JAMS!
