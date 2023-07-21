Watch CBS News

Jerk Street Tacos

Ashley Williams is at LogOff Brewing Company in Rancho Cordova checking out Jerk Street Tacos, a family-owned small business/pop-up tent specializing in Jamaican-style jerk street tacos, wings and brats!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.