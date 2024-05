Japantown Mural Project, 7am Sacramento was once home to one of the largest Japantowns in the nation. It was demolished by the United States' incarceration of Japanese Americans in the 1940s, then again by the City of Sacramento's redevelopment in the 1960s. A group of community activists have come together and have created a mural on 4th and Capitol Mall, which was the exact site of historic Sacramento Japantown.