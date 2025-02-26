Watch CBS News

It's Tulip Time In Suisun Valley!

It's tulip time in Suisun Valley, and at one local flower farm is celebrating with its annual Tulip Mania event. HvH Specialty Growers offers U-Pick opportunities for its spring flowers. Molly stops by for an armful of colorful, seasonal cheer.
