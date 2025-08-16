Watch CBS News

It's National Roller Coaster Day 2025!

National Roller Coaster Day on Saturday, August 16th is one of the most exciting days of the year for Happy The Squirrel & friends at Funderland Amusement Park! Our iconic Flying Dragon Coaster is FLYING HIGH once again— after a handful of months of being out of commission, it has been fully refurbished and is ready to thrill! Complete with a full overhaul, this family-favorite ride is taking family and friends on the ride of a lifetime! at Funderland, The Flying Dragon still carries out its original purpose— bringing families together on rides they can enjoy side-by-side!
