It's National Roller Coaster Day 2025! National Roller Coaster Day on Saturday, August 16th is one of the most exciting days of the year for Happy The Squirrel & friends at Funderland Amusement Park! Our iconic Flying Dragon Coaster is FLYING HIGH once again— after a handful of months of being out of commission, it has been fully refurbished and is ready to thrill! Complete with a full overhaul, this family-favorite ride is taking family and friends on the ride of a lifetime! at Funderland, The Flying Dragon still carries out its original purpose— bringing families together on rides they can enjoy side-by-side!