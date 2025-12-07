Impact 100 - local women come together to make a difference in our community! Impact100 Greater Sacramento got its start in conversations between founding President Evelyn Jensen and a friend. Her friend spoke passionately about the transformational impact the national organization’s Pensacola chapter had on that city’s nonprofit community. As a volunteer in the nonprofit sector for more than 30 years, Evelyn understood how Impact100’s signature $100,000 grants could completely change the landscape of an organization. And she was inspired by Impact100’s tradition of bringing women together to combine their talents, their resources and their connections to raise the money and then each year choose a nonprofit organization to receive a transformational grant. Impact100 President Sarina Paulson will talk about the organization, what they've accomplished with local non-profits and membership.