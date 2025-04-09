Iconic Sacramento Roller Skating Rink Now For Sale! Sunrise Rollerland, a beloved Sacramento-area landmark with one of the largest roller skating rink floors in the world, is officially up for sale. The 26,736-square-foot building and 2.82-acre property, located adjacent to Sunrise Mall, has been family-owned and operated for 50 years. Known for its massive skating floor and loyal customer base, the business is now ready for a new owner with a passion for entertainment, recreation, or redevelopment.