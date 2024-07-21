Watch CBS News

"I Told You Show" Album Release Festival

“I TOLD YOU SHOW” is the biggest album release party Sacramento has ever seen! Inspired by Teo’s new “I Told You So” Album: A festival style showcase of independent musicians operating at high level performances on the Infinity Stage.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.