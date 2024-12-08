Watch CBS News

Holiday Show of Hands Craft Fair, 9am

The 46th annual Holiday Show of Hands craft fair is a beloved holiday tradition in the Sacramento area, featuring over 150 crafters and artists showcasing quality handcrafted merchandise, antiques, collectibles, and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.