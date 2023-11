Holiday cheer at the Butterscotch Den! It's been described as "Christmas threw up all over" -- and it's coming to two Sacramento bars this holiday season! The beloved Miracle pop-up Christmas bar is bringing its over-the-top decor to The Butterscotch Den and The Snug this year, with new specialty cocktails and collectable glassware. Each bar has its own special spin on the gaudy holiday experience, Molly's at the Butterscotch Den location checking it out!