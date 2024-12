Hmong New Year Festival, 10am Since 2005, the Sacramento Hmong New Year, Inc. has held a Hmong New Year celebration, one of the largest Hmong New Year celebration in the entire country, at Cal Expo for the Hmong community. The 3-day event showcased the Miss Hmong California pageant, traditional Hmong dance competition, Homng Idol, hip hop dance, scholarships, etc. Sunday we will announce the winners of each category.