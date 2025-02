Historic 1920s Rotary Snowplow, 9am The SP MW205 (formerly known as SP 715) snowplow on display was built in 1920, converted to electric in 1958, retired by Union Pacific in 2004 and was donated to the Railroad Museum in 2008. Since then, the historic snowplow has been housed in the Shops in the Sacramento Railyards except for short-term displays at the Railroad Museum each winter.