Watch CBS News

Helping Hands Goods Drive, 7am

Studio 22 is hosting a Helping Hands Goods Drive. We would love your help in providing goods and canned foods to local families and individuals in need. We are collecting canned foods, socks, blankets, bottled water, tents, etc.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.