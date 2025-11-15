Harvest Festival at Cal Expo! We’re incredibly proud that the Harvest Festival is a family-owned and operated event that has been part of the West Coast’s creative community for more than 50 years. This show is truly a heritage event — one that generations have grown up attending and participating in. Our mission has always been to create an inspiring, welcoming platform for artists and crafters to share their work, connect with shoppers, and build their small businesses. Every year, we’re honored to support talented makers and give attendees a chance to discover handmade goods they won’t find anywhere else.”