Hangout with your kids at Wacky Tacky in Rancho Cordova! When temperatures soar, air quality declines, or rain keeps families indoors, outdoor play is not always an option. In the Sacramento region, parents know how quickly weather conditions can limit opportunities for children to stay active. That is where Wacky Tacky in Rancho Cordova provides a reliable alternative. The climate-controlled indoor play center offers families a safe, year-round environment where children can remain active and engaged. Designed with both children and caregivers in mind, the contained space allows parents to comfortably supervise while kids explore slides, tunnels, and multi-level play structures. In addition to open play, the facility hosts birthday parties and group events, giving families a convenient way to celebrate special occasions without the added stress of hosting at home. From everyday play to milestone celebrations, Wacky Tacky demonstrates how spaces designed for children can also strengthen community connections — simply by giving kids the freedom to play.