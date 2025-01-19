Watch CBS News

Handcuffed Sloppy Joes?! - 9am

We put Ashley and Andrew in the kitchen together to make sloppy joes. We know Ash is not necessarily the best in the kitchen and Andrew cooks well. We figure the two together can do anything! Handcuffed!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.