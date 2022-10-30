Watch CBS News

Halloween Escape Room

Perfect for scares and thrills at a very scary escape room. The Torture Chamber 3.0 is ready at Exit Strategy Games in Elk Grove. Celebrate spooky season one last time in the Torture Chamber 3.0 Escape Room before it goes away forever!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.