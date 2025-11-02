Hadestown is now playing at the McLaughlin Theatre in Loomis! Some young actors are taking on one of Broadway's most powerful stories! This fall, the gates of the underworld open right here in Loomis — but instead of doom, you’ll find heart, rhythm, and a story that will stay with you long after the final note. From mythology to some sweet New Orleans jazz played by a live band, these young actors are tackling one of Broadway’s most powerful stories — and they’re doing it with heart, soul, and a little bit of hellfire. The show runs from Nov. 7th to Nov 16th! Get your tickets while you still can.