Guayabitos Restaurant in Modesto Guayabitos Restaurant, a locally owned Mexican seafood restaurant, is bringing the vibrant flavors of the coast to the heart of Modesto. With a focus on fresh, high-quality seafood, Guayabitos combines authentic Mexican recipes with a Modesto-inspired twist, offering a unique dining experience for seafood lovers and food enthusiasts alike. Located in the heart of Modesto, Guayabitos Restaurant offers an inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy traditional Mexican seafood dishes made with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. From classic ceviches and seafood cocktails to signature seafood platters, Guayabitos delivers an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates both coastal and local flavors.