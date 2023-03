"Grown and Gospel" star Elijah Connor joins us! You've seen Elijah Connor in "Sparkle," "Player Gets Played," and of course in season two of "The Four: Battle for Stardom," where his stare-down with Diddy became a viral meme! His latest starring role is in "Grown and Gospel," launching this week on WE TV, and he joins Courtney to talk about ALL of his projects, including his latest single!