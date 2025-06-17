Watch CBS News

Golf and Good Eats Await at Mather Golf Course!

No matter where you’re playing—or how you’re playing—there’s one hole on the golf course for everyone: the 19th! Whether it’s the food, the beverages, the views, or the people, there’s something special about every 19th hole.
