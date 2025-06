Golden Hour in Sacramento is hosting a carnival fundraiser! 10am Golden Hour is putting the FUN in fundraising by hosting a carnival in their store on Saturday, June 28 from 11-3pm. There will be carnival games, a dunk tank, huge raffle prizes, a hot dog and pie eating contest and craft tables to raise money. Golden Hour Designs is a handmade lifestyle brand and creative studio offering joyful, trend-forward products that inspire self-expression and connection.