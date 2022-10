God's Trying To Tell You Something God’s Trying to Tell You Something is a theatrical masterpiece that highlights and celebrates the journey of African Americans from slavery to the auction block to freedom with glimpses of Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along the way. It is saturated with soul stirring gospel music like “How I got Over”, “I Feel like going on” “God, God, my God” and “Maybe God’s trying to tell you Something.”