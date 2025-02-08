Glass Slipper Sacramento @ The Cottage in Citrus Heights Glass Slipper Sacramento is hosting a Valentine Market! They will be opening doors at 10AM for you and your loved ones. Enjoy some free sweet treats while you shop, too. The Cottage is a training site for young women and girls who have experienced foster care. It provides an opportunity for them to gain work and life skills through hands-on learning leading up to and the day of shopping event. It is open to the public once per month with a seasonal theme and is operated by volunteers so all proceeds directly benefit girls participating in our mentoring programs. VALENTINES MARKET SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 10AM-2PM 7725 MARIPOSA AVENUE, CITRUS HEIGHTS TheGlassSlipper.org @GlassSlipperSacramento