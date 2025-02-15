Girls On The Run of Greater Sacramento Girls on the Run of Greater Sacramento is about to kick off it’s 22nd year and spring season, but they need the community’s help! All of the teams are led by at least 2 caring and kind trained and thoroughly vetted volunteer coaches. Several of the teams are still in need of coaches or they won’t move forward, meaning girls in the region will miss out on the opportunity to gain new friendships, learn about themselves, their friends and their community. Girls are struggling and the program was created to stem this. Our program brings girls joy, connection, movement and self-confidence!