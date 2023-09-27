Watch CBS News

Giant pumpkins in Citrus Heights!

Nick Kennedy and Ron Root, aka California Pumpkins, have teamed up this year to grow 4 Giant Pumpkins in hopes of breaking the scales with a massive 2,000+ pound pumpkin! Sakura Gray is checking out their progress!
