Watch CBS News

Giant Pumpkin Festival

Elk Grove’s surreal and homegrown sport will return to the emerald-green waters of Elk Grove Regional Park’s lake on Oct. 2. The giant pumpkin regatta will be the grand finale of the 28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.