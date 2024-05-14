Watch CBS News

Getting a lesson at Manuia Polynesia in Rocklin!

Manuia Polynesia is a Polynesian dance school dedicated to preserving the music and dances of the Polynesian Islands (Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa, New Zealand and Tonga). Sakura Gray is at their location in Rocklin, getting a quick lesson!
