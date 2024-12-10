Get Your Christmas Card Ready with Photos with Scuba! Scuba Santa will be visiting Justin's Scuba Time Swim School indoor heated pool for one day only! On December 7th, families can join for a unique holiday photo experience. Participants can get a photo with Santa in the water, and anyone over 8 years old will have the chance to take underwater photos with Scuba Santa using scuba gear. No experience is necessary, making it a great opportunity to try something new and create unforgettable holiday memories.