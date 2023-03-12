Watch CBS News

Funky Chicken Cadbury Bunny

Timmy, who lives at Vacaville-based The Funky Chicken Rescue Sanctuary, is one of 10 finalists for Cadbury's annual Easter commercial. If he wins, he'll get $10,000 to help his current and future family at the sanctuary.
